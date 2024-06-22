Chelsea turn attention to 21-year-old Bundesliga ace in hunt for new striker

Chelsea turn attention to 21-year-old Bundesliga ace in hunt for new striker

Chelsea have registered their interest in Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier according to reports in Germany, as they continue their hunt for a new striker.

The Blues are looking for a striker to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season, and 17 in all competitions.

The club need reinforcements this summer as they look to improve on last season’s sixth place finish and get back into the Champions League under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea eye Beier

The Blues had identified RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as a main target before the 21-year-old decided to remain with the Bundesliga outfit, whilst they opted against a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen due to cost and concerns over the Nigerian’s style of play.

Chelsea have expressed strong interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omordion, with the Spanish club reportedly turning down three bids from the Blues for Omorodion.

However, Sky Germany have reported that the Stamford Bridge outfit have expressed an interest in Hoffenheim striker Beier.

Chelsea have expressed their interest in Beier ahead of a possible move.

The 21-year-old is currently with the Germany squad at Euro 2024, and scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, which was his first full campaign in the league.

The German is thought to have a release clause of around €30m which is unlikely to put the Blues off should they decide to further their interest.

The report adds that Beier only wants to move if everything is right for him, giving Hoffenheim a chance of keeping him, with the forward unlikely to decide on his future until after the Euros.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea turn attention to 21-year-old Bundesliga ace in hunt for new striker

22nd Jun 2024, 06:30am

Shock as Chelsea withdraw from race for Michael Olise – but Ornstein say “two attackers” will still join

21st Jun 2024, 08:30pm

€50m Italy international the latest top talent to be linked with Chelsea

21st Jun 2024, 04:00pm

Chelsea were dealt a blow when their main transfer target Michael Olise opted to join German giants Bayern Munich, with the club deciding the finances involved in the deal were beyond their reach.

The Blues have so far signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham, but will need more if they are to achieve their goals next season.