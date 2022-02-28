Chelsea trustees consider resigning as Roman Abramovich's hand-over plan threatens to descend into chaos

Chelsea trustees consider resigning Roman Abramovich's hand-over plan - AFP

Roman Abramovich's hand-over of Chelsea to a foundation is already facing chaos with trustees considering quitting and the Charity Commission launching inquiries.

On an extraordinary day in which it was claimed Abramovich was in Belarus helping with Ukraine peace talks, his plans to pass on the "stewardship and care" of Chelsea hit stumbling blocks.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire announced on Saturday that control would be handed to a group of six trustees, but at least two of them are raising concerns privately of being compromised.

With the foundation also drawing scrutiny from the charity regulator, Chelsea are aware they may need to be open to the prospect of a potential rethink around the plans.

As it stands, some members of the foundation believe the organisation is an inappropriate vehicle to run a football business. More talks will take place this week, following a meeting on Sunday, and there is recognition within Chelsea that the six trustees asked to run the club in Abramovich’s absence may not remain in place.

Options open to Chelsea that will be considered if trustees stand down are to replace them, go ahead with a smaller group or change the plan entirely and find a new model for the running of the club. In the meantime, chairman Bruce Buck, who is one of the trustees, and other department heads will be responsible for the day-to-day control of Chelsea.

Individual issues of conflict of interest have been voiced as well as wider worries over whether running a football club as part of the foundation could be compatible with charity law.

To add potential complications, the move has attracted the attention of the Charity Commission. “We have contacted the charity seeking information and, in line with our guidance, the charity has also made a report to the Commission," the regulator said. "We cannot comment further at this time.”

There was a meeting of trustees on Sunday and lawyers are now working on proposals for a potential structure that could be put before them. There is a view that they would not want to act or be seen as a front for Abramovich, although that was not raised as a point of concern in the first meeting.

The charitable foundation is headed by Buck. Other trustees include John Devine, a partner at the law firm Muckle LLP, club director of finance Paul Ramos, women's head coach Emma Hayes, the executive director of anti-discrimination group Fare, Piara Powar, and the chairman of the British Olympic Association, Sir Hugh Robertson.

Chelsea are adamant that no hard feelings will be held against any trustees who decide to stand down and, as an example, Hayes would be able to remain as women’s head coach if she decided against having a say in the running of the Blues.

Chelsea's charitable trust is traditionally focused on delivering schemes in grass-roots football or events such as the International Holocaust Memorial Day Workshop and there was considerable surprise on Saturday at the sudden suggestion that trustees could now be running the football club.

Abramovich had announced he was handing "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the foundation in a move aimed to protect the club in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But despite calls for him to be sanctioned over his links to Vladimir Putin, which he denies, he is now said to have answered a plea from Ukraine to help with negotiations with Russia. The Jerusalem Post claimed he is currently in Belarus helping. Abramovich's spokesperson, meanwhile, said: "I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement."

A source independent of Abramovich and Chelsea insisted to The Telegraph that it was not a public-relations stunt aimed at improving his damaged reputation and that it comes through his strong connections in the international Jewish communities.

However, Chris Bryant, the Labour MP who told Parliament Abramovich "should no longer" be Chelsea owner, and Colonel Richard Kemp, a former Afghanistan commander, expressed scepticism. "I suspect this shows he is quite worried about the sanctions," Kemp claimed to The Telegraph. "I suspect it's probably more of a PR thing for his own interests."

Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who is Jewish and lived in Russia, also confirmed Abramovich's involvement, insisting the Chelsea owner was the only person to respond to calls for help.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted after Sunday's Carabao Cup final penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool that nothing would change in his role on a daily basis at Chelsea.

The legal view: can Abramovich’s plan work?

By Tom Cary

Would Abramovich's proposal have just been window dressing?

Almost certainly, according to Stephen Taylor Heath, Head of Sports Law at JMW Solicitors, who thinks it unlikely Abramovich would have ceded any meaningful control of the club.

“In a legal context ‘stewardship’ means no more than the job of supervising or taking care of something,” he says. “In other words the job of ‘caretaker’. If you were to give somebody ‘stewardship’ of your home because you were going abroad you would be somewhat affronted if on your return the caretaker sought to claim ownership of your home.”

There would also have been an investigation into whether Abramovich had stepped back.

“If the Government was considering sanctions against Abramovich they would be obtaining legal opinion on its true meaning to establish whether or not in fact it was merely a PR exercise,” he says.

“In applying the owners and directors test (OADT) the Football Association and Premier League have always been anxious to establish who is in actual control of a football club when presented with a separate legal entity as the proposed owners. The most recent example of this is in relation to the takeover of Newcastle United when the Premier League sought to establish whether the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) were in actual control.

“Should the Government decree that Abramovich should not be in control of the club the Premier League would immediately have had to analyse whether ownership of the club had in fact been transferred to the Trust.”

Would it have protected Chelsea in the case that Abramovich’s assets are seized or he is forced to relinquish ownership?

“As I say, I don’t know his exact financial arrangements,” Taylor Heath says. “But from a legal point of view, just simply saying somebody has stewardship wouldn't really change anything. From a Premier League point of view, as far as the OADT is concerned, and from the Government’s point of view, it wouldn't make any difference. If the government were to put him on the list of oligarchs whose assets are to be seized, I don't think that statement alone would make any difference.”

Would it have put some of the trustees in a difficult position?

“One of the definitions of a Trust is obviously that it's effectively not for profit, and it has to make altruistic decisions, rather than purely commercial decisions," says Taylor Heath. "And they might think that is at odds with somebody who's owning the club for a profit.”