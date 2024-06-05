Chelsea transfer stance on Lukaku revealed amid striker search

Chelsea are determined to sort the future of Romelu Lukaku in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgian striker is still on the club’s books with a contract that runs until 2026, having spent the last two seasons on loan with Inter Milan and AS Roma in Serie A.

The 31-year-old, who has scored 35 goals in all competitions since he last played for the Blues, is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge next season.

That’s despite the fact that Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a new striker, with reports linking them with Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

As such, the Premier League club steadfastly refuses to send Lukaku out on another loan deal and will only consider a permanent sale, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Manchester United forward could reunite with Antonio Conte, who was unveiled as the new Napoli manager on Wednesday, amid reports linking him with the Italian club.

Romano claims that Chelsea are “aware” of Napoli’s interest in Lukaku following the appointment as they look for a buyer to take him off their hands.

There is a £38m release clause in Lukaku’s contract that could prompt his exit, but it is not known if Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to shell out that sort of money to make the deal happen.

If Lukaku were to join I Partenopei, it could pave the way for Osimhen to leave Naples and move to the Premier League.

