Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Edouard Mendy to be announced imminently, Declan Rice latest plus possible exits

Chelsea could still add more new faces before the summer transfer deadline closes next month.

The Blues have spent more than £200million so far with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell the headline arrivals in a busy summer at Stamford Bridge. Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr have also joined as Frank Lampard looks to shape the squad into what he hopes will be title challengers.

There could be more to come too. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to arrive from Rennes in a £22million deal to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga who endured another torrid afternoon against Liverpool blighted by another costly mistake. They could yet test West Ham’s resolve over Declan Rice too with Lampard known to be a big admirer. There is likely to be exits too with N’golo Kante linked with Inter Milan, Tiemoue Bakayoko with PSG and Fikayo Tomori a possible loan departure to Everton. We’ll have all the latest for you throughout the day.