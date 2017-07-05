Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge

Rennes have contacted Chelsea to ask what it would take to bring France international striker Loic Remy back to Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe.

Remy spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and isn’t thought to have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte.

Outbound Chelsea striker Diego Costa is hopeful of having his future resolved by the end of the week, the Mirror reports , with Atletico Madrid said to have prepared a training regime that will keep the Spain international fit while he sits out their transfer ban.

The Liga club are reported to be offering only £22 million plus add-ons for the striker, who has flat-out refused a move to China, representing a bid that would be less than three times the amount Chelsea could have recouped if Costa had agreed a move to the CSL.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has rejected a move to the Chinese Super League, according to the Daily Mirror .

Despite being told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international is happy to sit and wait for Atletico Madrid rather than leave for the Far East.

And his rejection of a transfer to Asia is in turn delaying Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Everton.

Read More

CONTE DEMANDS £100M LUKAKU

View photos Romelu Lukaku More

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to spend £100 million on Romelu Lukaku, if that’s what it will take to bring the Everton striker back to Stamford Bridge, according to The Telegraph .

Lukaku has been identified by Conte as the replacement for Atletico Madrid target Diego Costa and the Belgium international has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, Lukaku would prefer a return to Chelsea and Conte wants the Premier League champions to do whatever it takes to secure a deal, even if it means spending a world-record amount.

SWANSEA EYE CHALOBAH LOAN

View photos Nathaniel Chalobah More

Swansea City are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Swans are already closing in on Chalobah's team-mate Tammy Abraham, and Paul Clement now wants to make it a double deal for the young Blues stars.

CHELSEA JOIN DANILO HUNT

View photos Danilo Real Madrid More

Chelsea have joined Juventus in showing an interest in Danilo, with Real Madrid prepared to sell the right-back if they receive an offer of at least €35 million, according to Marca .

Danilo has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Dani Alves at Juventus after previous reports that the Brazilian was willing to stay at Madrid to fight for his place.

CHELSEA PLAN ALLI BID

View photos Dele Alli, Tottenham More

Chelsea are prepared to make a potentially world-record breaking record offer for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, according to Don Balon .

Antonio Conte is keen to make a statement during this transfer window, and wants to buy Alli despite him having a pricetag in excess of €100 million.

Romelu Lukaku is also a target for Conte despite his own asking price being in the same region as that of Alli.

CHELSEA TO HOLD MORE ALEX SANDRO TALKS

View photos Alex Sandro Juventus More

Chelsea will hold further talks on Monday in their bid to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro in a club record £60 million deal, reports The Telegraph .

Alex Sandro is likely to be offered more than £100,000 a week to join Chelsea, with Juve unable to match the wages being put up by the Premier League club.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a bid for Alex Sandro, but the Brazilian’s preference is to move to Stamford Bridge.

MAHREZ TO JOIN ARSENAL

View photos Riyad Mahrez Leicester City More

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the next few days, reports Calciomercato .

Mahrez has been looking to leave Leicester this summer and had reportedly been holding out for an offer from Barcelona.

However, with no bid from Barcelona forthcoming, Mahrez is now expected to join Arsenal, having also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

BARCA TARGET BONUCCI

View photos Leonardo Bonucci Juventus More

Barcelona have joined the hunt to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to Tuttosport, via Mundo Deportivo .

Bonucci has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City following reports of a falling out with Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Barcelona are weighing up an approach for the experienced Italy international as new coach Ernesto Valverde looks to improve his defensive options.

ALEX SANDRO TO SNUB CHELSEA

View photos Alex Sandro Juventus More

Alex Sandro is set to snub Chelsea and sign a new £93,000-a-week contract at Juventus, reports The Sun .

The Blues have been heavily linked with a record-breaking move for the Brazilian full-back, but may be forced to look elsewhere.

CHELSEA WANT BAKAYOKO, RUDIGER & SANDRO

View photos Antonio Conte Chelsea head coach More

Chelsea are preparing a sensational move for Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudgier and Alex Sandro, a trio which will cost the Stamford Bridge club £125 million, according to The Telegraph .

Antonio Conte has marked the trio as his priority signings and Blues chiefs are willing to back the Italian having delivered the Premier League title last season.

A £35m deal for Monaco midfielder Bakayoko is said to be close, while they have also opened talks to sign Rudiger for £30m. Juventus' Sandro will set the club back around £60m.

TERRY SET FOR ASTON VILLA MOVE

View photos John Terry Chelsea More

Chelsea legend John Terry has agreed a move to Aston Villa on a one-year deal, talkSPORT reports.

The 36-year-old is a free agent this summer and has told other interested clubs he has made up his mind to join Steve Bruce's side in their fight to return to the Premier League.

MADRID COOL COURTOIS INTEREST

View photos Thibaut Courtois More

Thibaut Courtois is likely to resume contract talks with Chelsea after Real Madrid cooled their interest in signing the goalkeeper, according to the Evening Standard .

Madrid have long been linked with a bid for Courtois, who has two years left on his current contract, but are reportedly focusing on David de Gea and Gianluigi Donnarumma as potential replacements for Keylor Navas.

That has provided Chelsea with a boost in their attempts to persuade the Belgium international to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

CONTE ANGRY OVER LUKAKU SWOOP

View photos Antonio Conte Chelsea Premier League More

Antonio Conte is not happy with Chelsea's move for Romelu Lukaku rather than Andrea Belotti, according to the Daily Star .

The Italian boss is frustrated that, with the two players carrying a similar value of around £85 million, technical director Michael Emenalo has decided to chase the Belgian rather than the Italian.

REAL STILL WANT HAZARD

View photos Eden Hazard Chelsea More

Real Madrid remain keen on Chelsea forward Eden Hazard despite being told that the Blues have no intention of selling, reports OK Diario .

The Belgium international is currently working his way back from an ankle injury, but the Blancos see him as the perfect replacement for in-demand James Rodriguez.

CHELSEA MOVE FOR BOATENG

View photos HD Jerome Boateng More

Chelsea are set to make a move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Germany international is open to a move to the Premier League as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad at Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA FACE THREAT FOR ALEX SANDRO

View photos Alex Sandro Juventus 2017 More

Chelsea are facing competition from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain in the chase for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, according to The Mirror.

Antonio Conte has marked the former Porto ace as a priority target, with Blues chiefs following up their interest with a £55 million bid.

Juve are unlikely to drop their £61m asking price with PSG now in the running, while Manchester City have now turned their attention to Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

RACE ON TO SIGN LEMAR

View photos Thomas Lemar Monaco More

Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the clubs set to battle for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to L'Equipe .

Arsenal have seen a bid rejected for the France international while Tottenham are planning an offer of their own.

But the north London clubs face competition with a series of top sides looking to set up talks with his agent regarding a move.

CHELSEA TO HIJACK ZENIT'S MANOLAS MOVE

View photos Kostas Manolas Roma Serie A 2016-17 More

Chelsea may be on the verge of a move for Roma's Kostas Manolas, with the defender seemingly dragging his feet over a deal with Zenit St Petersburg, according to The Telegraph .

With Antonio Conte's club set to send Nathan Ake to Bournemouth the club may be ready to launch a bid for Manolas, who has not had his wage demands met by the Russian club.