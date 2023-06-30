Chelsea transfer news: Hakim Ziyech move collapses, Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo latest

Moises Caicedo has signed a new long-term deal at Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea will be looking to put a disastrous Premier League campaign behind them as they continue their summer clearout. Having spent nearly £600 million on transfers last season, Chelsea went through three different managers as they slumped to a disappointing 12th place in the league.

Thomas Tuchel, who now manages Bayern Munich, was sacked in September but his replacement, Graham Potter, was shown the door just seven months later despite having signed a five-year deal.

Frank Lampard returned to the Blues on an interim basis but endured a torrid spell in charge of his former club. New manager Mauricio Pochettino begins his stint with the west London club on July 1 but the club has been busy behind the scenes already this summer.

Mateo Kovacic has joined Manchester City while Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have completed their moves to clubs in Saudi Pro League with Chelsea continuing to target more outgoings and incomings before the window shuts.

Here are the latest news and transfer updates from Stamford Bridge:

Hakim Ziyech

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech looked set to become the latest Chelsea player to make a summer move to Saudi Arabia after Chelsea had agreed a deal with Al-Nassr. Chelsea were set to recoup an £8m transfer fee with Ziyech, himself, set to earn £9m.

However, the deal now appears to have collapsed after the 30-year-old was unable to finalise terms on his three-year contract. According to The Daily Mail, there were also complications with a knee injury in the medical.

Ziyech also saw a January deadline-day move to Paris Saint-Germain scuppered after paperwork was submitted late. It remains unclear if he will remain with Chelsea by the end of the window with the winger having featured just 24 times last season and appearing surplus to requirements.

Mason Mount

One transfer that does appear to be nearing its completion is that of Mason Mount to Manchester United. According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have seen a bid worth £60m accepted after three bids up to £55m were rejected earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his current deal but had been unable to agree terms on an extension, with Chelsea, therefore, looking to sell the England midfielder this summer. He will sign a contract until 2028 at Old Trafford with the option for a further year once he completes his medical.

Moises Caicedo

With Kovacic, Kante and Mount departing, Chelsea will look to bring in some central midfield replacements. According to The Evening Standard, one such player that the Blues may target is Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian was a key player as Brighton finished sixth but has been the subject of much interest from the league’s biggest club. Brighton turned down a £70m bid by Arsenal in January and look set to demand £100m for their prized asset. Reports suggest that a £60m bid has already been rejected but the London club believe that a fee in the region of £80m could be agreed with Brighton.

Another central midfielder that is on Chelsea’s shortlist is young Spaniard, Gabri Veiga. The Celta Vigo player has caught the interest of several Premier League clubs after an impressive season in LaLiga which saw the 21-year-old score 11 times in 36 games.

Veiga has a £34m release clause with a bid expected soon according to The Guardian, although the Blues may have to move fast with Newcastle another club set to be monitoring the young midfielder having already agreed a deal to sign Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

Marc Cucurella

The former Brighton left-back was one of Chelsea’s most expensive signings last year, having completed a £62m move from the south coast 12 months ago. The Spaniard endured a difficult first season at the club as he found himself asked to play a number of different positions in the Chelsea back line.

Reports in Spanish newspaper, Marca, had suggested that Chelsea were looking to offload the left-back, with Atletico Madrid offered the chance to buy the left-back. However, such claims have been refuted by Cucurella’s agent Alvaro Dominguez who claimed the reports were “fake news” on social media.