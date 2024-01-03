Chelsea transfer news: Alex Matos set for Huddersfield loan as Alfie Gilchrist attracts interest

Chelsea teenager Alex Matos is set to join Huddersfield on loan.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Norwich in the summer, is now set to return to the Championship on loan until the end of the season.

If the move is completed in time, the teenager could make his debut on Sunday when Huddersfield travel to holders Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Matos, a regular in Chelsea matchday squad this season, is capable of playing as a forward or in midfield and has featured twice this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea believe the teenager has a bright future.

Alex Matos has been tipped for a bright future at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Huddersfield are currently fighting for survival in the Championship and are 21st in the table, one place above the relegation places.

Fellow Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist is also attracting interest from clubs, but he is not yet available for loan.

The defender was captain of Chelsea’s Under-21s last season and was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award.

Gilchrist made his senior debut for Chelsea in the penultimate game of 2023, coming on as a substitute near the end of a home win against Crystal Palace.

Fellow defender Dylan Williams is also a January target and could be sold or loaned, while Zak Sturge has been recalled from his loan spell at Peterborough United having not made enough appearances for the League One club.