Chelsea make three offers for the same player with one being close to £42.2m

Chelsea have reportedly now made three offers for one players with the biggest offer being close to £42.2m, according to a report today.

As you will know by now, Chelsea are on the hunt to sign a new striker this window, and they have been linked with a number of different names over the last few weeks.

There’s been a lot going on and a lot reported in the media, and it looks pretty certain that Jhon Duran of Aston Villa is a target at least. But apparently Chelsea have made three offers for another striker as well.

According to Relevo, Chelsea have made not one, but three offers for Samu Omorodion, even approaching 50 million including bonuses. Obviously 50m euros equates to around £42.2m in English pounds.

Offers were rejected

Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid

All three of the offers were turned down by his club Atletico Madrid, per the report.

The answer from Atletico has always been no. ‘Samu stays’. And Samu Omorodion wants to stay as well.

So if this report is true, then Chelsea will have to once again turn their attentions elsewhere, or maybe back to Duran, which also looks like it could happen.

And the Duran move could certainly spark back up due to the news that Aston Villa are looking to sign Ian Maatsen and a deal has been agreed there. You would expect that Chelsea might now be able to sort out a deal to bring Duran, if that is what they really want to do.

I’m sure there will be many other twists and turns in this saga and Chelsea’s search to bring in a new striker during this summer’s transfer window. It could end up being a long old summer for Chelsea fans as they await to see who will be their new number 9 going forward.