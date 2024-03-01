Chelsea: Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella in double injury boost ahead of Brentford trip

Back: Thiago Silva (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have been boosted by the returns to fitness of defensive pair Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella.

Silva has been sidelined for three weeks with a groin injury, while Cucurella is back in contention after almost three months out with an ankle concern.

Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Friday: “We need to assess [both]. Maybe it is possible to be involved in the squad. Good news if they are possibly in the squad.”

The 39-year-old appeared to hurt his groin while stretching to block a Jean-Philippe Mateta shot at Selhurst Park last month as Chelsea fought back from Jefferson Lerma’s first-half wonder strike to win. Silva quickly limped off and was replaced by Levi Colwill.

Axel Disasi has stepped up in Silva’s absence and should keep his place for Saturday’s London derby at Brentford. Cucurella will be reintroduced slowly having been forced to have ankle surgery in December on an injury picked up against Everton.

The return of the pair will be a welcome boost for Mauricio Pochettino, who still has seven first-team players missing for the lunchtime kick-off tomorrow.

A win is a must for Chelsea as they travel to face a team who have lost 11 of their previous 14 games and four of the past five.