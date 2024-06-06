Chelsea tell fan favourite he can leave the club this summer

Trevoh Chalobah has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer with Fulham interested in a deal according to reports.

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maesca as their new head coach on Monday, with the Italian signing a five year deal at Stamford Bridge.

With a new manager in place the Blues can now push ahead with their transfer activity in what is set to be another busy window.

Chalobah told he can leave this summer

The Blues are reportedly targeting four signings in the upcoming window, a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker.

Chelsea have already made their first signing of the summer having agreed to sign centre back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with Fulham, and the 26-year-old has undergone his medical with an official announcement expected soon.

The arrival of Adarabioyo means Chalobah is likely to leave the club, despite his impressive performances last season, but there’s no guarantee he departs given he’s under contract until 2028.

Chalobah has reportedly been told he can leave this summer.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea, and has been a reliable performer for the Blues, but it appears his days at the club could be numbered.

Being an academy graduate means Chalobah counts as pure profit on the books and a sale would helps ease Chelsea’s fears of not complying with profit and sustainability rules.

The Evening Standard report that Chalobah has been told he can leave the club, with Adarabioyo’s former club Fulham interested.

Chelsea are said to want around £25m for the centre back who turned down a move to Nottingham Forest last summer, whilst a move to German giants Bayern Munich also fell through.

At the other end of the pitch Chelsea have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has a reported release clause of £55m as the Blues look for a striker to compliment Nicolas Jackson.