Chelsea target Victor Osimhen slams Saudi Arabia transfer claim by Napoli teammate's agent

A fresh row has erupted at Napoli surrounding the transfer future of Chelsea target Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker is linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia, as well as Stamford Bridge, despite signing a new contract with the Italian champions - due to a release clause thought to be worth in the region of £112million.

That prompted Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, to claim that Osimhen is more or less guaranteed to join a Saudi club at the end of the season.

Having rejected a big payday in the Middle East during the last summer transfer window, Osimhen took to Instagram to furiously deny the claim.

"Dear Mamuka Jugeli," he wrote. "You are a piece of filth and a disgrace.

"I'm embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumbf***! Keep my name out of your mouth!"

The agent of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) has upset Victor Osimhen (R) (AFP via Getty Images)

Napoli hope to keep Osimhen, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, for the long-term after he fired them to Scudetto glory last year.

Another player linked with a move away from the Partenopei is winger Kvaratskhelia.

Jugeli named Real Madrid as one potential destination for his client in the original interview with Georgian television that led to the escalation with Osimhen.

"Osimhen has signed a new contract, but do you really believe he will play for Napoli for his entire career? I'll tell you in advance, he will go to Saudi Arabia next summer," he had told 1TV.

"Napoli raised his salary but Khvicha wouldn't accept such a transfer even for a billion. For example, he would prefer to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or maybe Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different goals and preferences.

"He wants to be successful, and he is already having it, he is among the top three players in the world. Everything will happen in due time, it is still early.

"No team would say no to the idea of having him in the team. Anyone who knows football will agree with me that he has no limits and can only improve. I have had contact with many club but will [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis let him go? At the moment we are bound by a contract."