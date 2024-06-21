Chelsea target Barcelona bargain in €6m deal

Chelsea have approached Barcelona regarding a deal to sign teenage forward Marc Guiu, whose release clause with the Catalans is just €6m.

Guiu hit the headlines in October when he became Barcelona’s youngest and quickest debutant scorer, after coming off the bench to score the winner against Athletic Bilbao within just 23 seconds.

He added another goal in a Champions League defeat to Royal Antwerp to end his breakout campaign with two goals in seven senior appearances.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that Chelsea have made an approach for Guiu who could be available for just €6m (£5m).

The 18-year-old’s current contract expires in 2025 and Barcelona have been unable to tie the forward down to a new and improved deal, with Sevilla also showing interest.

Chelsea have asked about 18 year old Marc Guiu, the young FCB striker who had such an impressive start of his career with the first team. He only cost €6m and are considering signing him! Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by… pic.twitter.com/mBttxNg7y0 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 21, 2024

Guiu finished as the joint-leading scorer at the 2023 u-17 European Championship alongside club and international teammate Lamine Yamal, and Germany’s Paris Brunner and Robert Renak. He has watched as Yamal, two years his junior, has progressed into the senior Barcelona and Spain teams and could decide on an exit to continue his development.

Chelsea continue to bring in emerging talent having already agreed a £29 million deal to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian in 2025. There is also interest from the Blues in Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

