Chelsea 'in talks' with Aston Villa over £20m attacker

Chelsea are looking to sign 18-year-old attacker Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, according to several credible reports.

The Villans are close to finalising a £37.5m deal to sign left-back Ian Maatsen from the Blues, but he is not the only player that the two clubs have held discussions over.

The Daily Telegraph were first to report on Saturday that Chelsea had 'opened negotiations' with Villa regarding versatile starlet Kellyman, who is capable of playing up front, in midfield or on the wing.

This report claimed that Villa value Kellyman at around £20m, while a later article from The Athletic said Chelsea are 'expected' to pay a fee in the region of £19m. Villa are in need of selling players to keep in line with the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules, and shifting an academy product in Kellyman would show up as pure profit on the books.

Should Kellyman, who has made six senior appearances at club level, swap Villa for Chelsea, he will follow the path laid by Carney Chukwuemeka, who joined the west Londoners in a £20m deal last year.

Chelsea also remain interested in signing Villa striker Jhon Duran, who has been a long-term transfer target. However, the Blues are progressing slowly with the finer details of that deal while also evaluating the market for other options.

Interestingly, Villa are among the clubs who are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on the England international too.

Much of Villa's proposed transfer business to this point has revolved around carrying out multiple deals with a certain club. Douglas Luiz is in line to join Juventus for around £20m, while Villa will take back winger Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea in part-exchange. Tim Iroegbunam has signed for Everton, with Lewis Dobbin likely to move to Villa from Goodison Park.

Villa are strengthening their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign next season, with Unai Emery's men qualifying after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will compete in the Conference League following their sixth-place finish.