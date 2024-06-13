Chelsea swoop for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Chelsea FC have made contact with Crystal Palace over a transfer for Michael Olise (22) and requested permission to talk with the player’s representatives according to information by Foot Mercato and The Athletic.

Chelsea want to trigger the £60 million release clause in the Frenchman’s contract and swoop in ahead of their Premier League rivals as they try and secure one of the most exciting prospects in the division, although The Athletic reports that Newcastle and Bayern Munich have already made contact over a move for the winger, while Manchester United and Manchester City are thought to be interested.

Olise had been of interest to Chelsea last summer when the club triggered his then £35 million release clause and it looked as if they had secured their target. However, the winger in the end turned down the opportunity and instead agreed to sign a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace.

GFFN | Nick Hartland