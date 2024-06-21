Chelsea make surprise enquiry about teenage Barcelona talent – could sign for release clause

Barcelona have generally made a good effort in terms of retaining their best young talents, but they are in a vulnerable position regarding Marc Guiu. The 18-year-old forward was on the fringes of the first team this season, and Chelsea are interested in him.

According to Guillem Balague, Barcelona have received an enquiry from Chelsea about Guiu, who has a €6m release clause. His contract is also up next summer, and while Barcelona were believed to be keen on renewing him, they may not have the choice before long.

Guiu has made seven senior appearances this season for Barcelona, scoring a winner in those appearances against Athletic Club and an equaliser against Royal Antwerp. Overall, he has spent most of his season with Barca Atletic. In just 1,194 minutes, he has managed nine goals and four assists, just one of which came in the youth Champions League. Guiu was even preferred by Xavi Hernandez to €30m signing Vitor Roque against Real Mallorca.