Chelsea submit opening bid to sign 19yo wonderkid ahead of Man Utd – report

Chelsea have made an official offer to sign Manchester United target Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors, according to Argentine outlet La Nacion.

The 19-year-old has made only 10 appearances at senior level for Boca, but his progress has impressed plenty of clubs including the Red Devils.

It is now reported that United have been scouting the young centre-back for some time, but it is Chelsea who have moved ahead in the pursuit.

The Blues have made a formal proposal worth £14 million for the wonderkid, but Boca appear reluctant to sell for less than his £20m release clause.

However, they could be willing to negotiate on the price if Anselmino is allowed to continue with them for a little longer before moving to Europe.

United could miss out on Argentine wonderkid to Chelsea

The Red Devils are known to be admirers of Anselmino. They started their scouting earlier this year and it was claimed that they could make a formal bid soon.

However, there has been no progress from the club’s side and Chelsea are now looking to win the race. The Blues have already tabled an opening proposal.

The London giants are bound to return with a renewed approach. In our opinion, United must step up their pursuit or they could lose him to their league rivals.

Anselmino is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up in April. Prior to his setback, he caught the eye with impressive displays in the Copa Sudamericana.

The youngster had a passing accuracy of 88 percent with 75 percent duels won. He made four clearances and five recoveries per game, keeping a solitary clean sheet.

He is definitely one to watch out for in future. It will be interesting to see whether United make an offer of their own on the back of an official bid from the Blues.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com