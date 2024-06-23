Chelsea submit bid for Manchester United target Aaron Anselmino

Manchester United are in danger of losing out on another of their long-term defensive targets this summer after Chelsea outpaced them by submitting an official offer.

Suffering an extensive list of injuries, United struggled to field a consistent defensive lineup last season, an issue that clearly harmed the team’s performances on the pitch.

Conceding a whopping 58 goals in 38 matches, United ended the Premier League season on a negative goal difference, an embarrassing statistic for a club of this stature.

Star centre-back Lisandro Martinez was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions, and while he may be back to full fitness next season, his preferred defensive partner, Raphael Varane, has departed United.

Fellow centre-back Harry Maguire suffered a series of injury setbacks last season, as did Jonny Evans. This situation resulted in Casemiro having to drop into defence in order to cover for his injured teammates.

Clearly, United are in need of a fit, young centre-back this summer, who can not just fill the boots of Varane but also provide the squad depth that the club needs so as to avoid straining players and suffering yet another injury debacle.

In January, it was reported that United had taken an interest in Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino. In fact, it was even claimed that the Argentine club expected United to make an offer for the 19-year-old.

While claims about United’s interest in the Argentine went quiet, last month saw a resurgence in transfer talk, with Boca Juniors reportedly removing the player’s £15 million release clause, supposedly in an effort to have greater control over his future and perhaps fetch a higher transfer fee.

In late May, The Peoples Person relayed that United were gearing up to make an offer for the teenager of around £21 million, higher than his former release clause.

Still, no offer was made, and it now appears as if United may come to regret their inaction as Premier League rivals Chelsea appear set to pounce for the player.

Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that Chelsea have submitted a bid of £14.23 million for Anselmino.

Still, this price is significantly less than the price that United are rumoured to be willing to pay as well as his former release clause, offering hope to United fans who would like to see their club sign a young, up-and-coming talent to reinforce the team’s fractured defence.

With United seemingly unwilling to continue the pursuit of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, it might be time for Erik ten Hag’s team to shift focus elsewhere.

Given Anselmino’s youth and affordable price, he may just be worth United’s consideration should other Premier League-proven players prove unattainable.

