Chelsea striker target addresses transfer speculation

Dominic Solanke has insisted he is happy at Bournemouth amid speculation linking the forward with a return to former club Chelsea.

Solanke has been named as an option for Chelsea as the Blues look to sign a striker this summer, following a career-best campaign for the 26-year-old at Bournemouth.

He scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Cherries in 2023-24, while only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer scored more goals in the Premier League

Solanke’s performances have seen him linked with a move away from the South Coast with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea credited with interest. The forward came through the academy system at Chelsea but made just one senior appearance before leaving for Liverpool when his contract expired in 2017.

A move to Bournemouth followed, where Solanke has since his 77 goals in 216 games. Last season was his first prolific campaign at Premier League level and Solanke has said the speculation surrounding his future is normal after a strong season.

“When you do well, there’s always going to be that speculation. Speculation, it’s part of football really. But, I’m happy here and I’ve had a great season here,” Solanke told the Daily Echo.

Chelsea want to bring in a forward to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson and have held discussions for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodon. The West Londoners have also approached Barcelona over a deal for teenager Marc Guiu.

