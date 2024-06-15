Chelsea’s striker search sees them join the race for 28 goal Bundesliga hotshot

Chelsea have joined the race for Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy according to reports in Germany, as the club look for a new striker this summer.

The Blues who will be under the guidance of the newly appointed Enzo Maresca next season are looking for a striker to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea had long term interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but decided against pursuing a move due to the cost of the deal and doubts over the Nigerian’s style of play, whilst another of their main targets Benjamin Sesko decided to stay at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea join the race for Guirassy

It feels like the Blues are very much back to square one in their pursuit of a new striker, but The Telegraph reported on Friday they had broadly agreed a deal with Aston Villa worth up to £40m for Jhon Duran, but there’s still a number of hurdles to overcome.

The 20-year-old is another player with plenty of potential but is nowhere near the finished article, with many Chelsea fans wanting the club to sign a proven centre forward who can come in and make an impact pretty much straight away.

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race for Guirassy.

German outlet Bild are reporting that the Blues have joined the race for Stuttgart hotshot Guirassy who scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season as the club finished runners up to Bayer Leverkusen and ahead of Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old, who finished runner up to Harry Kane in the scoring charts last season, has a release clause of around £15m which in this market is an absolute bargain.

Bild add that Chelsea aren’t the only club pursuing Guirassy with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan all expressing an interest in the Guinea international.

The reports adds Guirassy wants clarity on his future by the end of June, and that he is unlikely to stay at Stuttgart even though he and his family are happy in Germany.

The striker is certainly an interesting option and would represent a different profile to Jackson, and someone the Senegal international can learn from, not to mention at £15m there’s very little downside to pursuing a deal.