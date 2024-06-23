Chelsea striker search continues with talks for duo

Chelsea’s search for a centre-forward is continuing with the Blues having held talks for Lille forward Jonathan David and Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier.

Enzo Maresca wants to add a forward to his options ahead of the new season and Chelsea have held negotiations with multiple targets in a bid to get a deal done.

Talks continue with Aston Villa over a potential player-plus-cash move for Jhon Duran, while the West Londoners have seen a bid rejected for Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea have also opened dialogue with Lille over a potential deal for Jonathan David, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer.

Lille are prepared to allow the Canada international to depart given the risk of losing David on a free transfer with the club’s president having confirmed David and centre-back Leny Yoro will leave this summer.

David has scored 84 goals in 183 appearances for Lille since arriving from Gent in 2020 and finished as runner-up to Kylian Mbappe as Ligue 1’s leading scorer last season.

His goal record and availability have placed David at the forefront of thoughts for Premier League sides with Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham also linked with the player of late.

The 24-year-old – who has scored 26 goals in 49 caps for Canada – is currently representing his nation at the 2024 Copa America.

David is not the only forward on Chelsea’s radar, however, with interest in Hoffenheim’s Beier.

The 21-year-old was one of the breakthrough stars of the Bundesliga season after scoring 16 league goals in 2023-24, having returned to Hoffenheim from a loan spell at second-tier Hannover 96.

His performances earned Beier a place in the Germany squad for this summer’s European Championship and he made his international debut in a friendly with Ukraine earlier this month.

Sky Germany have revealed that despite ‘concrete interest’ from Chelsea the Blues are ‘not in pole position’ to sign Beier at present, however, amid interest from rival Premier League clubs and German champions Bayer Leverkusen. Beier has a release clause of €30m (£25.3m) in his contract.

Read – Tweets of the Week: Safety first Southgate, Shearer shreds Lineker, Sutton’s broken nose

See more – Five Premier League players who need their futures sorted out this summer

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok