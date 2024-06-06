Chelsea striker says he is open to moving to Saudi which could be game-changer

A Chelsea striker has admitted that he is open to making a move to Saudi Arabia this summer in an admission that could end up being an absolute game-changer for many reasons.

Chelsea are looking to sell a handful of players this summer and they will need willing suitors to do so.

So the fact that Saudi are interested in Romelu Lukaku, and he has now opened the door to moving there, could really give both Chelsea AND Lukaku the way out that both clearly desire.

Chelsea seemingly want £37m for Lukaku, but there aren’t many clubs who are going to be willing to pay that fee for him, and most will just want him on loan.

Game changing comments for this story

Lukaku to Saudi?

Lukaku has spoken today suggesting he is open to a move to Saudi after all, which is great news all around.

“Saudi Arabia wouldn’t stop me,” Lukaku said today opening a door to a move there.

“The level will only increase and to a much higher one than many people think. More and more footballers will tend to play there.

“The infrastructure still needs to be improved, but all major European top clubs know that Saudi Arabia is coming! You already see that in boxing, golf, Formula 1…

“I’m going to decide [my future]. I’m in control of my situation. I’m going to make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me. Every time I decided to stay or leave somewhere, it turned out to be the right choice.”

Let’s hope something transpires for Lukaku to go to Saudi, because all parties now need a solution and that solution is for Lukaku to be sold as soon as possible and not loaned again.

Saudi will present the best possible way for Chelsea to get a decent fee for the unwanted striker.