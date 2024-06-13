Chelsea striker Kerr signs contract extension

Sam Kerr made her Chelsea debut in January 2000 [Getty Images]

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old Australia captain, whose contract was due to expire this summer, has scored 99 goals in 128 matches since joining from Chicago Red Stars in 2019.

Kerr has won five consecutive Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and the Community Shield at Chelsea.

She has also won the Golden Boot twice and was runner-up to Spain's Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or awards last year.

WSL champions Chelsea initially published a video on Thursday morning in which Kerr hinted that she was about to leave. The club published another video announcing the contract 20 minutes later.

Kerr has not played since January because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out of the Australia squad for this summer's Olympics in Paris.

She is Australia's record scorer and one of the nation's biggest sporting idols.

In March Kerr pleaded not guilty after being charged with racially aggravated harassment of a London police officer.

She is scheduled to appear in court on 1 February 2025.

'European glory with Chelsea remains Kerr's goal'

Chelsea have renamed Stamford Bridge 'Samford Bridge' for the weekend [Getty Images]

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Sonia Bompastor’s arrival as manager marks a new era at Chelsea, and the former Lyon boss has plenty of work to do including overseeing the final steps of recruitment in this summer’s transfer window.

But persuading Kerr to continue her journey with the club – especially after she was forced to sit out most of the 2023-24 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury – was the number one priority.

Ever since Emma Hayes announced her departure from Chelsea, fans have been anxious to know what that meant for the future of out-of-contract superstar Kerr.

She was persuaded to move to the WSL by Hayes in 2019 in what was one of the biggest transfers in women’s football history.

The pair built a special bond, spearheading Chelsea to huge domestic success.

It was Kerr’s idea to tease some hysteria around her contract extension, knowing how highly regarded she is, and Chelsea's elaborate announcement videos across social media were intended to showcase Kerr’s cheeky personality and to capitalise on engagement.

Chelsea have gone one step further by renaming the stadiums to ‘Samford Bridge’ and ‘Kerrsmeadow’. A sign is being installed on Thursday and will be on show until Sunday in honour of Kerr’s new deal.

Her profile as one of the greatest footballers in game is undisputed, but she is still missing the Women’s Champions League from her illustrious list of honours.

Victory in Europe remains the ultimate goal and it is bad news for other teams that Kerr has decided to continue that pursuit with Chelsea.