Chelsea have suffered a fresh injury blow with Strasbourg loan star Angelo Gabriel potentially out for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old winger has been one of the key creative talents at Chelsea's partner club in France but is back at Cobham to gain a second opinion on an ongoing hernia problem.

There are fears that Angelo will miss the last two months of the season as Strasbourg battles relegation.

The situation has been made worse by BlueCo's inability to sign a winger in January at the request of manager Patrick Vieira. The former Crystal Palace boss and Arsenal legend has recently switched to a winger-less 3-5-2 formation as a result.

Their 3-1 win over Nantes before the international break was their first in Ligue 1 in 2024 and the Alsace club are just four points above the relegation zone.

It has left Boehly and Behdad Eghbali under pressure from angry fans who have taken a dislike to BlueCo’s transfer policy and a lack of communication.

The Ultra Boys 90 supporters group has issued an open letter criticising the owners, who bought the club last summer to start a multi-club network with Chelsea.

“We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Multiclub is killing football, and we’ll fight it!” the statement read.

“Two transfer windows have also come and gone, and all we can do is watch helplessly as our club is stripped of all its experienced players in favour of young, up-and-coming players.

"It is now clear that BlueCo requires the recruitment of players aged 23 years or less. We’re not fooled! No professional club can be competitive under these conditions. Without balanced recruitment, the tens of millions invested in these young players will not serve Racing but only the interests of the new owners.”

Fans also held up banners saying "BlueCo out" and there will be a march to demand the sale of the club before the next match at home to Rennes.