Chelsea “still involved” in €17.5m striker chase according to German insider

Top German insider Florian Plettenberg has just been Tweeting about the future of a player very much in demand this summer – Serhou Guirassy.

Coming off a career season which saw him tear up the Bundesliga for surprise package Stuttgart, the attacker is now really in demand, with a low release clause meaning that plenty of sides fancy their chances of persuading him to join.

Most reports suggests that a clause somewhere between €15m and €17.5m means that the Guinea striker is understandably almost guaranteed to move on from his current team this summer.

He’s 28 and clearly a late bloomer, but his form was such last season that there’s a host of interest in his services. Plettenberg mentions Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund as Chelsea’s main rivals in the race to sign him.

⚫️🟡 News Serhou #Guirassy | A decision is to be made within the next days. Borussia Dortmund are still very optimistic to sign the 28 y/o striker from @VfB. However, there is no complete agreement yet. ▫️Bayern is currently out ❌

▫️Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan are still… pic.twitter.com/rDmpV4yqFi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 23, 2024

Chelsea’s stance based around tactical ideas

One thing which makes us question a little the potential Blues interest in Guirassy is his style. It seems those in charge are pretty happy with Nicolas Jackson and are looking for support and backup for him rather than a straight upgrade.

If you believe Matt Law (and he’s certainly very well connected) that means they want another solid all around number 9 capable of running in behind and holding the ball up. Guirassy is more of a penalty box poacher, and the templates don’t really line up.

Of course in his favour is his extremely low cost in relative terms. That could yet tempt Chelsea to change their plans – but as it stands, it feels more likely they continue to push for player more in the right mould. Jhon Duran still looks like our favourite, but there’s been little movement on that front this week, and it could soon be time to bail on that idea entirely and make Guirassy our main target.