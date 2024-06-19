Chelsea still in assessment mode with striker targets according to latest report

Chelsea are reportedly still just in assessment mode in their hunt to sign a new striker during this summer’s transfer window.

We’ve been hearing names floating around and even recently we have been hearing about some approaches made. Apparently, Chelsea are even in talks to sign two new strikers at the same time right now, but obviously they wont be signing both, or at least that is what you would assume here.

But Chelsea are talking to Aston Villa regarding striker Jhon Duran, although that one looks to have hit a bit of a stalemate. As well as this, they are speaking to Atletico Madrid regarding their young striker who has been out on loan this season, Samu Omorodion.

That is according to the latest report from The Evening Standard today.

Chelsea still assessing options though

Duran and Omorodion on Chelsea’s wish-list

The report states that Chelsea are still assessing their summer shortlist of striker target after seeing a bid for Samu Omorodion rejected by Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea are still interested in Aston Villa’s Colombia striker Jhon Duran, and are thought to remain in dialogue with the Birmingham club over a possible deal.

But it sounds like they are very much still keeping their options open here and they should be too. They need to be looking at a more established striker option rather than another young raw player to basically mirror what we already have in Nicolas Jackson. Bring an experienced striker in alongside him and allow him to learn from that striker – this also means that said player will not block the long-term future of Jackson, being at an older age.

It just makes no sense at all to go for one of the names mentioned above, and someone like Serhou Guirassy at Stuttgart, or Ivan Toney at Brentford, would be a much smarter option.