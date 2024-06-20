Chelsea start negotiations with Boca Juniors for Aaron Anselmino

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bocas Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino in the Premier League summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, they have already started negotiations with the Argentine club over a move for the 19-year-old.

The youngster progressed through Boca’s academy ranks and earned his competitive debut a year ago.

So far, he has made 10 senior appearances for his club, scoring a goal in the process.

His development has reportedly caught the attention of European clubs in recent months, including Chelsea.

The Blues have started initial discussions with Boca to beat competition from other interested clubs.

Reports in Argentina are also suggesting the West Londoners have lodged a bid worth £14.1 million plus a further £3.1m in add-ons.

Chelsea endured a largely disappointing 2023-24 campaign as they finished sixth in the Premier League.

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, they will aim to make a comeback next term by securing a Champions League berth.

One of their main priorities in the 2024 summer transfer window is said to be a new centre-forward.

Nicolas Jackson enjoyed an impressive first season but it is believed that he could benefit from having some of the scoring burden relieved from his shoulders.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion but the Spanish outfit are said to be demanding a hefty £68m fee.