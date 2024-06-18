Chelsea star unhappy with Pochettino departure may seek move away with Atletico Madrid interested

Nicolas Jackson is unhappy with the departure of Mauricio Pochettino and is considering a move away from Chelsea according to reports.

Jackson arrived last summer from Spanish side Villareal and impressed in his debut season, scoring 14 Premier League goals and 17 in all competitions.

Chelsea announced Pochettino’s departure last month, and have subsequently appointed Enzo Maresca as their new boss, with a number of players believed to be unhappy with the Argentine’s departure.

Jackson considering a move away?

Jackson was one of a number of players to take to social media to thank Pochettino, who was clearly very popular with the squad.

TalkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook has reported that Jackson may consider his future following Pochettino’s departure.

“I’m told the decision to part company with Mauricio Pochettino didn’t go down well with all Chelsea players,” he told talkSPORT.

“Nicolas Jackson in particular, who you can’t argue improved under Poch’s coaching last season.

“He is not happy about the managerial change and possibly is looking for a move away. There is some interest from Atletico Madrid.”

The 22-year-old who is currently on holiday picked up an ankle injury whilst on international duty, with the severity of it unknown at this point, and he’s expected to be assessed again later in the summer.

Jackson is likely to be Chelsea’s first choice striker next season, and the Blues will hope he can build upon a promising debut season

The club are looking for a striker to complement and compete with the Senegal international, with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran currently the favourite to fill the void, although it’s believed a few more hurdles need to be overcome before a deal can be reached.

Chelsea have also been linked with a surprise move for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, whilst Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson have been touted as alternatives.