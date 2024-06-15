Chelsea star opens up on new role and love he has for the club

Chelsea star opens up on new role and love he has for the club

Marc Cucurella is hoping to continue his fine end of season form with Spain at Euro 2024, and described his change of role as “nice.”

Cucurella has struggled at Stamford Bridge following his big money move from Brighton in the summer of 2022, and was even booed at times by the Chelsea fans during his first season at the club.

However, the Spaniard who finished the season with a brilliant run of form has now established himself as a fan favourite, and was rewarded with a place in Spain’s squad for Euro 2024.

Cucurella on his change of role

The 25-year-old saw his fortunes transformed following a tactical switch from then manager Mauricio Pochettino which saw Cucurella invert into midfield when the Blues were in possession.

Cucurella looked like a totally different player in the new role which really seemed to suit his skillset as a player, and the Spain international has described the role as “nice,” and one that he likes playing.

Cucurella finished the season strongly for Chelsea.

“Changing my role has been nice,” Cucurella told Chelsea’s website.

“I try to do whatever I can to help the side and if I play in more positions and it helps the team, I’m happy because I have more possibilities to play.

“I think first in the first part of the season, I played right back as well and as always, I’ll try to do my best to help the team and to win the game.

“Whenever I’m on the pitch, I’m happy to help out but for sure I like to play this position [inverted left-back].”

Whilst Cucurella’s immediate focus is on helping Spain achieve success at Euro 2024 the full back is looking forward to hitting the ground running at Chelsea under new boss Enzo Maresca.

“I feel very good and I’m excited for the future with Chelsea,” Cucurella added.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea star opens up on new role and love he has for the club

15th Jun 2024, 09:32am

“Chelsea have made an approach at a pretty high level” – Blues hone in on main summer target

15th Jun 2024, 09:02am

(Video) Chelsea ace shows off incredible range of passing on international duty

15th Jun 2024, 08:32am

“I’m feeling very strong, I’m very happy here and I have a lot of confidence.

“Playing football is one of the best things I can do in my life, and to play for this club is just amazing!”

Cucurella will no doubt have a key role to play under Maresca who is known to like inverting the full back on one side, and Chelsea fans will be hoping to see his fine form continue.