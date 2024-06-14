Chelsea Star Not Currently Part Of Discussions With Aston Villa

Talks between Aston Villa and Chelsea do not currently involve Conor Gallagher, who wants to focus on Euro 2024 at the moment, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With Chelsea needing to make sure they comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules by the end of the month, they are believed to need to offload players.

However, that is not stopping Chelsea looking at incomings and they are in talks with Aston Villa about taking Jhon Duran, in a deal which would see players go to Villa Park in exchange.

Midfielder Gallagher though is not currently involved in the talks with Aston Villa.

He is on international duty with England and is keen to make sure his focus is fully on Euro 2024.

Gallagher, who has a number of admirers including Tottenham Hotspur, will look at his future following his participation in the tournament.

The midfielder has won 13 caps for the Three Lions and good displays in Germany could see even more clubs join the hunt for his signature.

As a product of Chelsea’s academy, selling Gallagher would be able to be recorded as pure profit for the Blues and help hugely with PSR calculations.