Chelsea star Eden Hazard drops massive hint over future on Twitter

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dropped a huge hint over his future on social media.

The Belgium forward, who helped his country to a World Cup semi-final berth, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months, namely to Real Madrid.

But Maurizio Sarri has signalled his intent to keep the talisman in west London and may even be considering handing him the captain’s armband, in an attempt to get him to stay.

Although the English transfer window has ended, clubs around the continent can complete signings until the traditional August 31 date.

Hazard appeared to let the game slip over his future when he changed his display picture on Twitter to a shot of him as captain in a pre-season match against Lyon.

After it was spotted immediately by his followers, the picture was changed – but not before screen-grabs were taken.

Asked about the captaincy situation prior to Chelsea’s trip to Huddersfield, Sarri said: “Tomorrow I think Cesar Azpilicueta, but it’s not the final decision.

“I want to know well the players, I want to know well the man, and then when my idea will be clear, I will make a final decision.”

Sarri later told media why Hazard had started on the bench for the clash at the Kirklees Stadium: “I think that Eden in this moment cannot play for 90 minutes.





“He needs to improve [his fitness] and have more training.

“I thought the best thing for him was to play 15 to 20 minutes when the opposition was tired.”