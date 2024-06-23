Chelsea star drawn on potential Barcelona move

A member of the defensive ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea was this weekend drawn on the prospect of linking up with Barcelona down the line.

The player in question? Marc Cucurella.

The name of left-back Cucurella has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain over the course of recent days.

As much comes after the 25-year-old conjured up a remarkable individual display, en route to his country’s Euro 2024 group stage downing of ITaly.

Favoured to Alejandro Grimaldo after a much-improved close to the campaign on the books of Chelsea, Cucurella fully justified his inclusion, by way of a near-flawless full-back showing.

Such exploits, almost inevitably, have given rise to chatter in the media, surrounding the possibility of a move back to La Liga for the defender in the near future.

Cucurella is a product of the youth system at Barcelona, albeit with his ‘breakthrough’ having come after linking up with Getafe.

Speaking to the media whilst on international duty this weekend, the Chelsea man, in turn, was drawn specifically on whether or not he would be interested in linking back up with Barca.

Cucurella, however, was altogether dismissive in his response:

“To tell you the truth, I don’t even think about it, the idea of moving back there doesn’t even cross my mind.”

Conor Laird | GSFN