Chelsea stance on academy star sale unchanged

Chelsea’s stance on Levi Colwill’s future remains unchanged with the club having ‘no plans’ to sell the defender despite interest from several clubs.

Bayern Munich are understood to be among the clubs courting Colwill ahead of the summer transfer window’s official opening on June 14, while Liverpool are long-term admirers and in the market for a centre-back following Joel Matip’s departure.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea are set to turn down all approaches for Colwill with the 21-year-old viewed as a part of the club’s long-term plans.

Colwill made 23 appearances in the Premier League last season after returning from a successful loan spell at Brighton, though featured predominantly at left-back rather than his preferred central role.

The defender made his senior debut for England in October, though was not included in the provisional squad for Euro 2024 after missing much of the Premier League run-in with a toe issue.

Last summer, the defender starred as England won the u-21 European Championship without conceding a single goal.

Chelsea are expected to make sales in order to remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and fund their summer business under new head coach Enzo Maresca, though Colwill is not expected to depart.

Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen are among the homegrown contingent who could leave – counting as 100% profit – as the Blues feel the squeeze of the division’s financial regulations.

