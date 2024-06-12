Chelsea sponsorship deal with Jordan brand collapses

Chelsea will continue to search for a new shirt sponsor after negotiations with the Jordan brand officially fell through, according to Lukasz Baczek.

Chelsea’s deal with Jordan collapsed after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season, finishing in sixth place.

The Blues have held talks with several potential partners, including Riyadh Air, but they haven’t yielded an agreement that meets the club’s financial demands.

Chelsea are aiming high. The club wants a whopping £50 million yearly for their front-of-shirt space.

This massive price tag, Chelsea’s underwhelming performances, and a lack of Champions League football have proven to be a barrier.

However, there is a potential silver lining. Current front-of-kit-sponsor Infinite Athlete has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the void.

They might not secure the front-of-kit spot, but there is a lucrative sleeve sponsorship deal worth £15 million annually on the table.

If Chelsea accept the sleeve deal with Infinite, it could pave the way for a bigger name to take the main spot for a sum more than the current £43 million per year deal with Three UK.

The club is also exploring options beyond Infinite Athlete for the sleeve sponsorship, with Chery Automobile a name on the cards.

Chelsea hope to land Chery as their sleeve sponsor, with talks ongoing over a deal exceeding £15 million per year. The Blues won’t put all their eggs in one basket though.

Chelsea are reportedly negotiating with over ten companies worldwide for shirt and sleeve sponsorships and hope to agree deals before the 2024/25 season.

Their current deal with BingX brings in a mere £6 million, and Chelsea are confident they can secure a significant increase on that sum regardless of the partner.

Chelsea are adamant they will not settle for less than they believe their brand deserves.