Chelsea splashed out over £75m on agents' fees

Chelsea have spent more than £75 million ($93 million) on agents' and intermediaries' fees during transfer deals, according to figures released by the Football Association on Friday.

The data, which covered the 12 months to February 1, 2024, showed the total spend on agents by Premier League clubs was £409.59 million.

It represented a sizeable increase from £318.2 million spent in the 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea headed the list after paying £75,140,524 during deals for players including Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

Despite the outlay, Mauricio Pochettino's expensively-assembled squad have endured an inconsistent Premier League season and lost the League Cup final to an inexperienced Liverpool side.

Manchester City were the biggest spenders in the previous list and have now dropped down to second place with a £60.63 million outlay on agents' fees.

Manchester United spent £34.05 million on agents, while Liverpool paid £31.50 million and Arsenal's outlay reached £24.76 million

Luton, promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last year, paid the least at £2.02 million.

smg/iwd