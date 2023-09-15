Chelsea have spent £1bn and signed 27 players – now they want Sporting CP

Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly – the men at the centre of Chelsea's universe

The new owners of Chelsea ended the transfer window last month having broken the £1 billion barrier in fees since their takeover in May last year, although the investment is by no means likely to end simply because they cannot sign another player until January.

The consortium led by Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly may yet acquire a stake in Sporting CP, one of the Portuguese big three. In addition, a huge decision awaits them over Stamford Bridge’s future and a possible alternative. This comes after they have already prosecuted a radically different transfer strategy over the last two windows to the previous regime – one that was informed in no small way by the free agency of two players who left almost as soon as the Americans took over.

The relationship between Eghbali and Boehly is crucial to the future of Chelsea. Their personal dynamic affects everything – from the confidence of their big investors, to the match-going fan. Co-ownership has not been a common theme in the modern Premier League, and it will be fascinating to watch it develop.

Over the summer window, according to one well-placed source, Chelsea’s ownership were “continuously thinking about what that 100-point team looks like. And putting together the right players who will make that 100-point team”. The team are currently stuck on four points with just one win and two defeats, including Nottingham Forest at home the weekend before last. The club’s owners are, as both have done throughout their investment careers, taking a position in what has historically proved a volatile market. Chelsea’s future rests on them being right.

It is a typically ambitious target for Eghbali and Boehly, achieved just once in the Premier League era by Manchester City in 2017-18. The two Americans are very different men, united in the consortium to buy Chelsea for £2.5 billion, with a further £1.75 billion pledged for investment. Since May last year they have torn up the approach to success in the world’s most globally popular sporting league. They have pursued their vision relentlessly, with an astonishing scale of investment – big sales, and four managers already.

A taste of the American dream

Eghbali, 47, was born in Tehran and moved to California with his family aged 10 in 1986. It was a common path at the time for many Iranian families living under military draft rules that meant males aged 12 and over required special dispensation to leave the country. He went on, via Berkeley, to found the private equity fund Clearlake Capital in 2006 with partner Jose E Feliciano who himself moved to the United States as a child from Puerto Rico speaking not a word of English. Feliciano went to Princeton, Goldman Sachs and on to private equity success.

For both men, a taste of the American dream. Their investment company Clearlake has €70 billion of funds under its total control. That fund owns around 65 per cent of the consortium that owns the club. When it comes to Chelsea, Eghbali is in ultimate control.

Boehly, 49, grew up in Maryland as a high school wrestling champion and had a more conventional path to success via college in the US and the London School of Economics. He is routinely described by his company office Eldridge as a financier with an interest in sport rather than a private equity investor. He is now Chelsea chairman and was at the meeting of the powers of European football last week, the European Club Association (ECA) with other owners, chairmen and chief executives to iron out the last details of the €15 billion deal with Uefa for the next three years from 2024.

As club representatives jockeyed for a few minutes with European football’s most powerful man, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, upon his arrival with entourage in the meeting halls of the Berlin Intercontinental hotel, the Qatari national headed over to shake the hand of Boehly. The ECA and Paris Saint-Germain chairman, and a director of the Qatar Investment Fund, knows what alliances are most useful.

This will be Boehly’s chairman role at Chelsea in the future: speaking at Premier League shareholder meetings and on the league’s influential working groups to help the executive examine its approach to the big questions of the day. He will do the same with Uefa and ECA and no doubt aim to get himself closer to the inner sanctum of the latter where Al-Khelaifi currently holds sway.

As Chelsea's chairman, Boehly will rub shoulders with the power brokers of domestic and European football - Getty Images/Patrick T Fallon

Boehly launched the Chelsea takeover when the club was placed in sanctions by the British government last year and then ultimately put up for sale. Boehly recruited Eghbali and Clearlake as a major investor. Boehly was the self-appointed director of football when the new ownership was launched into a transfer window last summer within weeks of gaining control. The big calls – to sack Thomas Tuchel, and then his successor Graham Potter – have flowed from Eghbali. The two subsequent transfer windows this year came to a conclusion at the end of last month with Eghbali in London overseeing the deals.

Boehly, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer to lay the groundwork for the key sales made in the Saudi Pro League, was in the US taking his older children into college for the new term.

The pair have recruited heavily in executives as well as footballers. A new chief executive in Chris Jurasek, has been hired to work at a Clearlake-affiliated company for the fourth time in his career. Claire Cronin, formerly of McLaren Racing, has arrived as chief marketing officer. In recruitment, the new co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, as well as Joe Shields. From the old regime, academy stalwarts Neil Bath and Jim Fraser have been promoted and their roles expanded.

Yet the big plan of the two windows this year – the emphasis on signing players aged 25 and under, secured on long contracts, and a mass sale including that of academy golden-boy Mason Mount came from the two men in charge. They believe that it offers them security over the club’s chief assets – the players – and ultimately a lower wage bill. Whether those players are capable of conquering English football is the big unknown.

The long-contract strategy

The concern over players drifting into free agency can be traced back to the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the first weeks of the consortium takeover. That stung Eghbali and Boehly, who were dismayed that players the club had signed, paid and – especially in the case of Christensen – developed, were leaving for no return. The long-contract strategy was in part a reaction to that. A typical five-year deal is, in reality, the pair believe, only a three-year deal before a decision has to be made on sale or renewal, lest the player may begin on the slide to free agency.

The trend, post-Covid, has been for more players to go closer to the end of their contracts. Indeed, both Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen have two years and one left respectively. The Chelsea plan is that it no longer happens.

As for the wage bill, younger players are at an earlier point on the salary curve and thus cheaper. Those who become superstars, the plan goes, will eventually be paid accordingly. As things stand the average age of the squad has tumbled to close to that of Arsenal.

There are hopes that Chelsea’s next financial results, after 14 first team departures this summer and 11 incoming, may see more than 20 per cent cut from what the ownership believes was a bloated salary cost-base. Time will tell, although there can be no questioning the volume of deals or, indeed, the expense. Twice they broke the British transfer record. More than 60 deals have been concluded already under the new ownership, encompassing transfers in and out, loans and renewals.

There are evidently major questions over the long-contract strategy – not least the difficulty of moving on those who fail to make the grade. The ownership’s belief is that the salaries will be realistic enough that there will be a resale market within the Premier League. That was much less the case with those higher-paid misadventures of the past, Romelu Lukaku among them.

The players are themselves “de-risked”, the club strategy outlines, with eight or nine years of guaranteed income. Those losing out, the club believe, will be agents who benefit most from client moves and have in the past preferred to frontload their fee schedules to the early years of a player’s contract. The new ownership’s analysis of the European game was that free transfers – signing a player out of contract – are, in reality, no such thing and that the saving is often lost in agent fee costs and a salary premium. The same with players who moved on relatively modest buyout clauses, like Erling Haaland.

Certainly, a radical reaction to the departures of two capable players, neither of whom could hardly be considered greats of Chelsea’s recent past. There have clearly been mistakes. Kalidou Koulibaly was regarded as a Rudiger replacement last summer and fell very short of that. Marc Cucurella was subjected to an early process of recruitment analysis and scored highly. His performances have not supported that assessment. They are not the only ones, with big questions over Mykhaylo Mudryk, a £88 million signing, among others.

Questions linger over whether the signing of Mudryk will be a success for Chelsea - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

Having sold Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea were never, for example, in the market for James Maddison, a proven Premier League player who has had a blistering start with Tottenham Hotspur. At 26 years old and valued at £40 million he just did not fit the template.

There is a sense that this Eghbali-Boehly consortium is moving so fast that more major decisions are just around the corner. There are serious plans to take a minority stake in Sporting Lisbon, having just acquired a majority stake in the Ligue 1 club Strasbourg for £65 million as a destination for development players. The multi-club model is the staple of European football’s biggest powers now, but for Sporting to be a junior partner in any such arrangement is quite a leap. They are 19-times Portuguese champions, and, historically, a Uefa Cup-winners’ Cup winner. There is an acceptance that for the Sporting deal to happen it will have to be handled a lot more sensitively than the usual acquisition of an archetypal smaller European club desperate for investment.

Strasbourg, and potentially Sporting in the future, would be designed to give younger players what is euphemistically described as a “pathway”. That path would not necessarily lead to the first team. It may more often lead to the sale of players developed as assets to generate financial fair play compliant funds. The club had become adept at that in the Roman Abramovich-era but City Football Group have demonstrated that with a bigger multi-club system it can be done on an even greater scale.

‘Distressed or orphaned assets’

Then comes the question of Stamford Bridge. When the consortium completed the deal with Abramovich to acquire the club, part of the package was more than 40 separate real estate considerations at the stadium and Cobham training ground. Even Abramovich failed to solve the problem of Stamford Bridge’s ever declining revenue base relative to its European peers. Boehly and Eghbali’s background is the US, where stadiums and arenas are built on a multi-use specification to maximise earning power. The club have reached agreement to buy the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions veterans’ accommodation to the west of the stadium for £80 million to increase the size of the site.

Stamford Bridge is not the only long-term option. The Earls Court site, realistically the last alternative West London location for the club, is deep into a planning process for homes and retail. That is not yet irreversible but it will require some big decisions to be made in the near future. Among the minor investment partners in the Chelsea consortium is the London property development expert Jonathan Goldstein. Eghbali and Boehly have launched head-first into big, capital-heavy calls thus far. None would be bigger than leaving or redeveloping Stamford Bridge. To move they would have to satisfy the fan-controlled Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO), an independent not-for-profit plc which owns the freehold of the stadium footprint, and controls the legitimacy of any club not playing there to call itself Chelsea FC.

The declining revenue generated by Stamford Bridge puts Chlesea at a disadvantage compared to its rivals - PA Wire/Zac Goodwin

Have the new US owners earned the trust of CPO, or indeed the wider support, to take Chelsea away from its only home of 118 years? Even Abramovich was not afforded that right, failing to make the necessary threshold to buy the freehold in a 2011 CPO shareholders’ vote. The supporters are a long way from being convinced of the route of travel. The decision to end subsidised coaches to away games proved such a clanger it could yet be reversed. The new “Dugout Club” offering £680 tickets for “luxury padded seats” just behind the team benches have met with similar disdain in an editorial in the latest edition of the Chelsea fanzine, cfcuk.

Eghbali and Boehly both see themselves as entrepreneurs who, in the words of those who know them “empower great leaders”. They acquire what they describe as “distressed or orphaned assets” and build management teams to make them bigger, better and more valuable. It should be said that both have had much success in this regard. Boehly’s career encompasses the closest to what might one regard as running a football club with acquisitions like the Golden Globes awards in Hollywood or the Major League Baseball franchise, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eghbali is relatively new to this side of the equation. His directorships are chiefly a string of companies in which Clearlake has invested, including many in medical software. Clearlake has 300 investors globally from Singapore to South Korea and many US pension funds among others as well as sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America. The consortium has said there is no Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) money in Chelsea. Clearlake is not lacking in success stories in its portfolio thus far. The sceptic would say, however, that none have been as high-profile as one of the biggest clubs in the biggest league in the world’s biggest sport.

What success has brought Eghbali and Boehly is an unshakeable belief in their instincts and their methods. The big players from the US all share the long-term aim of growing the value of their investments: Fenway Sports Group, the Kroenkes, Red Bird, even the Glazers. So too the serious Middle East money from Abu Dhabi or the PIF. Chelsea’s new owners are different in terms of the nature of the consortium and the approach but regard themselves as broadly similar in aim. Both believe that private investment facilitates quicker, smoother decision making.

Maximise everything

All aspects of the Chelsea business will be examined by the owners over the coming months and more corporate hires are anticipated. Everything from developing a better Chelsea app, to delivering more value for sponsors – although the latter has not so far been a success. Chelsea reach the end of the September international window still without a front-of-shirt sponsor for the current season. Their new third strip has now also been launched without one. It used to be that case that a Chelsea chief executive could pay with his job for failing to secure a shirt sponsor, even nine months out from the start of the season in question.

The confidence, nonetheless, abounds. The Eghbali-Boehly consortium feel they have an asset unlike any other in sport, with a prime London destination and a place in the wealthiest football league in the world. Their intention is to maximise in commercial terms everything they can about the Chelsea brand. That the NFL earns more than the Premier League from its broadcast deals despite a relatively smaller global profile is likely to be something their fellow shareholders and the league’s executive hear a lot about in the months and years to come.

For Chelsea, as with all their competitors, commercial success flows primarily from what happens on the pitch. At the end of the window there was a feeling that now it was a case of handing over to Mauricio Pochettino. Come Sunday his side faces another club under new US ownership, Bournemouth – yet to win this season.

There was a joke told during Chelsea’s most feverish days of transfer trading that perhaps the Premier League should sell the rights to the inside track on the window itself – deals in real time being negotiated by those at the heart of them. Owning a football club is many things – transfers, players, real estate, heritage, tradition, a captive audience which cannot switch loyalties. But increasingly it attracts investors in the digital age for its steady flow of live, unmissable content that has to be watched in the moment and at a premium.

The share of the wealth of the broadcast deals are still by far the biggest part of any Premier League club’s revenue. If you own a club as big as Chelsea that income stream – with some variables – is guaranteed. It is what you do with it, in terms of building a team and then a club, and what extra revenue that in turn attracts which is the edge these investors seek. Eghbali and Boehly believe they have it.