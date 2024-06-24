Chelsea signing hailed as best Brazilian talent since Neymar

Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has been praised as Brazilian football’s biggest talent since the emergence of Neymar.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Estevao from Palmeiras next summer with the 17-year-old set to move to the Premier League in 2025.

The deal has been considered a major coup for the West Londoners with the winger regarded as one of the brightest young talents in South America.

The teenager has featured 10 times in the Brazilian Serie A for Palmeiras, contributing two goals and two assists, and joins Chelsea in a deal that could reach £56m.

Joao Paulo Sampaio, the head of Palmeiras’ academy, believes Chelsea have signed Brazil’s best emerging talent – rating Estevao ahead of club teammate and Real Madrid-bound Endrick.

“Estevao is the best player to have emerged from Brazilian football since Neymar. You watch him and you fall in love,” Sampaio told BBC Sport.

“He already impresses with his technique but, like Neymar at this same point in his career, he has not yet matured physically and is not as strong as Endrick, so he could still develop a lot. That’s what amazes everyone and makes them think that he will reach a much higher level.”

Neymar has offered his own opinion on Estevao, who has earned comparisons to Brazil’s record goalscorer and Lionel Messi. He agreed that Estevao is his nation’s most exciting prospect and backed the winger to become a ‘genius’.

“I think Estevao is the big talent that is coming in Brazilian football,” Neymar told Brazil Edition.

“I think he will be a genius.”

Estevao joins an increasing contingent of South American starlets at Stamford Bridge, alongside compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel.

