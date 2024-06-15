New Chelsea signing completes medical ahead of record breaking transfer

Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian has completed his medical ahead of his record breaking move to Chelsea from Palmeiras.

Chelsea agreed a deal with Palmeiras last month for Estevao, which will see the Blues pay a reported initial £29.5m with the deal potentially rising to more than £51m with performance related add ons, which would be a record deal for a South American teenager.

The 17-year-old is set to become the latest talent to join the Blues from South America following the likes of Kendry Paez, Angelo Gabriel, Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington as the club really hone in on the South American market.

Estevao completes Chelsea medical

Reports in Brazil, which have also been backed up by Fabrizio Romano have confirmed the winger completed his medical on Friday afternoon, and was accompanied by officials from Chelsea with the Palmeiras medical team also present.

Estevao, like Paez won’t be able to join until the summer of 2025 when he turns 18, but the Blues have secured the signings of two of South America’s biggest talents.

The signing of Estevao for the reported fee is a huge show of faith by the club in the Brazilian’s ability, and they have moved quickly having previously lost out to Real Madrid for Endrick.

Estevao made his debut for Palmeiras last December, becoming the club’s fourth youngest player at just 16 and eight months, and to date has made 21 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

The winger, nicknamed “Messinho” has got a lot of developing to do, but his talent and potential is clear for all to see, and it will be interesting to see what Chelsea’s plan is for him given the wealth of attacking options at the club.

It would be expected for Chelsea to send Estevao on loan but Fabrizio Romano reported last month the plan is for the teenager to go straight into the first team squad, but quite where he fits in right now remains to be see, especially if Chelsea complete a deal for Michael Olise this summer.