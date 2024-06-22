Chelsea sign Palmeiras prodigy Estevao Willian

Chelsea have announced the signing of highly-rated Brazilian forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old prodigy will officially join the Blues next summer after the conclusion of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

Estevao has already established himself as a rising star in South America. He is renowned for his dazzling dribbling and blistering pace.

He burst onto the scene this season for Palmeiras, featuring ten times in Serie A and contributing directly to five goals across three competitions.

The exciting youngster will join compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil youth international has penned a long-term contract with Chelsea, keeping him at the club until 2033.

The transfer includes a €34 million guaranteed fee for Palmeiras, with potential add-ons reaching a total value of €57 million.

These add-ons are tied to appearances, the player becoming a starter for Chelsea for multiple seasons, and achieving significant individual milestones.

A unique clause in the contract reportedly sees Palmeiras receive a bonus should Estevao win the Ballon d’Or before 2033.

The hype surrounding Estevao is incredible, bordering on ridiculous. Barcelona were pushing for his signature for a while, eager to compete with archrivals Real Madrid, who have Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Former World Cup winner and youth coordinator for Brazilian football, Branco, has labelled him the best Brazilian talent he’s seen since Neymar.

Chelsea fans will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of their potential future superstar, especially after losing out on Michael Olise, who is reportedly on his way to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea had pursued the Olise for two years but ultimately fell short as he chose a move to Germany.

Several rumours have been flying around as to why the Crystal Palace star chose Die Rekordmeister over the Blues.

More likely, the France youth international chose a club with UEFA Champions League football, which Chelsea cannot offer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still after Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino. The West London club is also closing in on a move for Aston Villa striker Omari Kellyman, with Ian Maatsen heading the other way.