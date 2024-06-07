Chelsea sign Fulham defender Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo signed for Fulham from Manchester City in 2020 [Getty Images]

Chelsea have signed Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with the 26-year-old joining the Blues on a four-year deal.

Adarabioyo, who will join when his contract expires at the end of the month, is understood to be making the move in order to play in Europe with Chelsea having qualified for next season's Europa Conference League.

Former Manchester City academy centre-back Adarabioyo rejected an offer to become one of the highest-paid players at Fulham in April.

"Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there," Adarabioyo said.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

Chelsea hope he can help improve their record in both attacking and defensive set-pieces, as coach Bernardo Cueva joins them in a £750,000 deal from Brentford to establish a set-piece department.

Adarabioyo's arrival could accelerate the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is available for sale this summer with reported interest from Manchester United.

Thiago Silva, 39, will also leave Chelsea to rejoin Brazilian club Fluminense.

'Man Utd tried to turn Adarabioyo's head'

Analysis - Nizaar Kinsella, BBC Sport football news reporter

Chelsea have secured Adarabioyo amid major pressure from rivals.

Manchester United tried to turn his head with a late approach but he had already agreed a move to Stamford Bridge and kept his word.

It followed Chelsea's hijacking of Newcastle’s month-long talks for Adarabioyo, with Atletico Madrid having also been interested but unable to compete with Premier League options.

The former Manchester City academy graduate chose Chelsea due to the promise of an important role, the chance to work with new manager Enzo Maresca again – who he briefly worked with at City – and because of his belief in the project.

Chelsea also qualified for Europe ahead of Newcastle.

The Blues' decision to push the boat out for Adarabioyo is hoped to help improve on a major weakness at set-pieces – utilising his 6ft 5in stature – while both attacking and defending at free-kicks and corners.

Coach Bernardo Cueva will also join from Brentford to build a new set-piece department to improve the club’s fortunes.

There was also a gap left open in the squad by Thiago Silva’s departure and it is believed Adarabioyo's ability on the ball will be an asset.