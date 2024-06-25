Chelsea will sign Barcelona youngster for €6m after full agreement on personal terms

Barcelona will secure a bonus piece of income in the coming days, although it is one that they did not want to bring in. Hot prospect Marc Guiu, who netted two goals for the first team last season, is to leave the club after agreeing terms with Chelsea.

Efforts had been made to convince Guiu to stay, although Barcelona’s contract offer was significantly less than Chelsea’s, which would have played a big role in the 18-year-old’s decision. Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that a full agreement between Guiu and the Premier League giants has been reached, meaning that a deal can move forward.

🚨🔵 Marc Guiu to Chelsea, here we go! The club has just informed Barça on plan to trigger €6m release clause for 2006 born striker. Verbal agreement in place with Guiu’s agents, now proceeding with formal steps later this week. Guiu expected to sign long term deal at #CFC. pic.twitter.com/Gygx1Gdafv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

Guiu’s €6m release clause will be activated, allowing Chelsea to finalise a deal in the near future. Barcelona are powerless to stop the young striker for leaving.

It’s a blow for Barcelona to lose Guiu, especially so cheaply. For now, it’s not clear exactly how big that blow is, and it will only be known as the teenager develops at Chelsea. Regardless, it’s an operation that club officials did not want to happen.