Chelsea Shuns Talks with 65-Goal Serie A Striker, Paving Way for PSG

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are two clubs constantly linked to Napoli standout Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian goal-scorer appears to be on his way out of the Italian side this summer, and rumors suggest that the Premier League is his preferred destination.

Since moving from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals, 65 of them in Serie A, in 133 games for Napoli. Moreover, Osimhen played a crucial role in helping the Italian side win the 2022-23 league title.

Now that the player has experienced success in Serie A, he might feel it’s time to tackle a new challenge, which could be Chelsea or PSG.

The Blues likely want to bolster their attack, and PSG must figure out how to replace Kylian Mbappé’s production next season. Nonetheless, if the Parisians want the 25-year-old striker, they might have a clear path.

According to a recent update by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Chelsea and Napoli are not actively working on a direct swap deal involving Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku.

However, Chelsea is firm on its valuation of Lukaku, insisting on a £38 million release clause for any club interested in acquiring the Belgian striker this summer.