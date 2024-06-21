Chelsea make shock decision in Michael Olise pursuit - report

Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, a report has revealed.

The Blues are chasing a number of new attacking signings this summer and had initially focused on Olise, holding talks with both the Frenchman and Palace in the hope of winning the race for his signature.

However, as revealed by The Athletic, a deal will not be happening as Chelsea have walked away from the negotiating table.

Chelsea are said to have made their "strongest offer" but believe the finances required to sign Olise were excessive and have decided against pursuing an agreement.

Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have both been granted permission to speak to Olise, who has been offered a new contract by Palace. Both Manchester United and Manchester City retain interest in the 22-year-old.

Chelsea plan to reward their current players, rather than hand big sums to new signings, but still intend to make some new signings to bolster Enzo Maresca's attack.

A new central striker is high on the wish list. Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion are both of interest, with the Blues seeing a £34m bid for the latter rejected earlier this week.

Chelsea are also believed to want a new winger but will have to decide on a new priority target after deciding against advancing their interest in Olise.

However, any signing would have to factor in the impending arrivals of South American starlets Estevao and Kendry Paez, both of whom will head to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2025 for big fees.