Chelsea lineup: Christian Pulisic starts on wing vs. Sheffield United

American star Christian Pulisic is becoming a fixture in Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's starting XI.

Pulisic once again will start against Sheffield United on Saturday, earning his fifth consecutive start of the resumed Premier League season.

Even as the Blues have signed or been linked to some of Europe's most promising attackers, Pulisic has been an undeniable presence for Chelsea. The 21-year-old has scored or assisted in every single match since the Premier League season restarted last month, and his eight goals in the league this season are double his previous career high.

Pulisic and Chelsea will have their hands full Saturday at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield United have beaten two rivals for European places -- Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves -- in each of their last two matches. Nine points separate the Blues (60 points) and the Blades (51), but the latter will move to sixth in the table with a victory Saturday.

Here's how Sheffield United will line up.

Didzy returns to the XI 🦅



Manager Chris Wilder makes one change to his side as United welcome Chelsea to Bramall Lane for today's Premier League encounter.#SUFC 🔴



— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 11, 2020

The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on NBCSN.

