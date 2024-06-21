Chelsea 'set to sign' PSG forward on free transfer

Chelsea are primed to strengthen their forward options with the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Sandy Baltimore, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has spent her entire career with PSG, breaking into the team back in 2016 at the age of just 15, and has made more than 150 appearances for the club across all competitions.

But a change of scenery appears to be in the offing for the 28-cap French international, who is now out of contract, as The Athletic report that a four-year deal is expected to be penned at Chelsea.

The Blues are preparing to usher in a new era under the management of Sonia Bompastor after her appointment as Emma Hayes' successor, and personnel changes are expected as Chelsea look to extend their domestic dominance into success in the Women's Champions League.

Baltimore's prospective arrival will help strengthen a Chelsea forward line that boasts the likes of Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario, Lauren James, Mayra Ramirez and Aggie Beever-Jones among others, and she'll be no stranger to former Lyon boss Bompastor after competing against her in France's Division One Feminine.

The report adds that Barcelona teenager Julia Bartel is expected to follow Baltimore to Kingsmeadow, having reached the end of her contract in Spain.

Chelsea have seen loyal servants Fran Kirby and Maren Mjelde depart the club on free transfers this summer, but the addition of Baltimore will add more trophy-winning experience to the club's dressing room.

Baltimore lifted the 2020/21 Division One Feminine title with PSG and was named as that season's young player of the year. She was also part of the squad that reached the Women's Champions League final in 2017, eventually losing out to Lyon 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout.