Chelsea set to sign Barcelona striker Marc Guiu

Barcelona teenage striker Marc Guiu is on the cusp of a move to Chelsea, with Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claiming the English giants are prepared to meet his €6 million release clause.

The 18-year-old broke out this season and debuted for the Blaugrana in October 2023 due to an injury to Robert Lewandowski.

Guiu netted the winner against Athletic Bilbao with his first touch after coming on for Fermin Lopez, becoming the youngest and fastest debutant to score for Barcelona in La Liga at 17 years and 291 days of age.

However, the Spain youth international has one year left on his deal with the club, and speculation regarding his future has been rife.

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of the young talent. The London club is believed to be willing to activate his release clause.

Guiu is in advanced talks with the West London club regarding personal terms. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Guiu’s recent appearances with Barcelona could be his last.

Is there even a plan?

Guiu looks set to become the latest victim of Chelsea’s talent-hoarding obsession. Why is the club signing another teenage striker just days after completing a move for Aston Villa’s Omari Kellyman?

Last year, the Blues splashed £15 million on Deivid Washington. The club had also spent a significant sum to sign David Datro Fofana. Where’s the strategy?

Guiu is undoubtedly a talent, but Chelsea’s attack resembles a crowded youth hostel, not a meticulously planned squad.

The first team is crying out for an experienced centre-forward, but the sporting directors seem intent on cramming the team full of strikers barely old enough for a strand of hair on their chin.

Development is bound to stagnate in such a congested environment. Fofana has already had two unremarkable loan spells. Washington has mostly played for the youth team.

History suggests Guiu might just be another name on a never-ending shopping list. Chelsea need to stop stockpiling potential and start nurturing it.

Otherwise, this latest acquisition could be another senseless purchase in a strategy that prioritises quantity over quality.