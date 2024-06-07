Chelsea Are Set To Go All Out For This Girona Star: Good Move By The Blues?

Chelsea have been linked to multiple players over the past few months as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. In the latest development, the Premier League club are set to go all out to sign Girona forward Artem Dovbyk in the summer, according to

After representing multiple clubs, Artem Dovbyk arrived at Girona last summer for just €7m. The deal turned out a bargain for the Spanish side as the player unleashed as a beast. He was in terrific form throughout the season and helped Girona secure a Champions League spot for next season.

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN – MAY 10: Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC warms up on the pitch ahead of the LaLiga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and Girona FC at Estadio de Mendizorroza on May 10, 2024 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Dovbyk featured in 41 games and found the back of the net 25 times apart from assisting 10 goals. He averaged 2.1 shots, 0.7 key passes, and 0.5 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Ukrainian striker has a profile similar to Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland. Dovbyk too doesn’t have an ideal touch but marks an impact with clinical finishing in the final third. He is good at holding the ball and then initiating the attack.

Chelsea suffered in scoring goals this season as striker Nicolas Jackson wasn’t effective. Though he delivered decent numbers, it wasn’t still enough as per the club’s standards. Hence, the management is keen on signing a new number nine in the summer to secure more goals.

The Blues were heavily linked to Victor Osimhen but they might not be able to bring him. The club need to comply with financial regulations and overspending on one position will leave gaps in other areas. It will destroy the balance of the overall unit.

Hence, the English club have turned their focus to Artem Dovbyk. The 27-year-old has been in red-hot form recently and can make an instant impact. His services can be acquired by triggering a €40 million release clause on his contract. Therefore, signing him makes more sense for now.