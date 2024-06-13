Chelsea set to beat Real Madrid to the signing of teenage Brazilian full-back

Even after the capture of Palmeiras’ attacking sensation Endrick, Real Madrid are in no mood to decelerate their scouting mission in Brazil.

The club have continued to be linked with moves for several talents across Brazil, with Pedro Lima recently emerging as one such option.

A right-back by trade, Lima’s exquisite pace and ability to make marauding runs down the flanks have made him a darling of European clubs recently, as they look to snap up the talent for a cheaper valuation.

Real Madrid are no exception and see Pedro Lima as an exciting long-term alternative to the ageing Dani Carvajal.

Chelsea on the verge of signing Lima

However, everything suggests Real Madrid will lose out on the race to sign Pedro Lima this season, with Chelsea inching ever closer to acquiring his services.

This is according to AS, which suggests that Chelsea, in recent days, have stepped on the accelerator and secured a deal with Sporting Recife for Lima.

The Premier League giants are set to pay around €7.5 million and another €3 million in the form of variables, thus taking the total value of the defender to €10.5 million.

Lima, for his part, is set to earn a salary of €800,000 per year and will pen a five-year deal until 2029. However, he might not immediately become a member of the Chelsea first team.

What’s next for Real Madrid?

With Pedro Lima no longer an option, Real Madrid must continue their search for a new right-back, who can eventually replace Carvajal in the years to come.

Former youth player and current PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi is reportedly keen on the return to the Bernabeu.

However, signing the Moroccan could be an expensive affair and under current circumstances, Real Madrid would be better advised to go after a cost-effective option.