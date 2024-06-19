Chelsea set to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea are set to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Michael Olise (22) from Crystal Palace. The attacking midfielder has a release clause of €70m which can be triggered to allow clubs to negotiate with the player.

United are unwilling to trigger the €70m release clause for the French winger and are considering other options in the transfer market. In contrast, the Blues are willing to trigger the clause and are pushing really hard to secure the services of the former Reading man, Foot Mercato reports.

Olise is highly sought after and the Manchester club are one of the teams who have been considering making a move for the France U21 international, according to David Ornstein. Despite that, Chelsea are now the frontrunners to complete the deal and land the services of a player who they failed to lure to Stamford Bridge last season.

