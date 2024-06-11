Chelsea to sell player not suited to Enzo Maresca’s methods but he wants to stay

Chelsea reportedly want to sell a player who they believe is not suited to Enzo Maresca’s method of playing, but said player wants to stay at the club.

This is a bit of an odd report really, but one worth honing in on as it’s from a usually reliable source of football news.

The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea are open to offers for defender Trevoh Chalobah but the defender sees his future at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea do not see Trevoh Chalobah suiting Maresca’s method of playing out from the back. Fulham are one of the clubs expressing an interest but the 24-year-old.

We all knew that Chalobah will be up for sale by Chelsea this summer because he represents a pure profit sale and also, he’s been rumoured to be on the sales list for many months now and would have probably been sold in January if he wasn’t injured and there was a suitor for him.

Chalobah CAN play out from the back

Trevoh Chalobah is more than competent on the ball

I think it’s a wild accusation to claim that Chalobah is not a good ball-playing centre back. He might not be the best defender in the world on the ball, but he can more than hold his own and is more competent than what is being claimed here.

If anything, he is better on the ball than Axel Disasi, but I guess Chelsea aren’t going to sell a player they only just signed right now and admitting they made another mistake and also, as said, Chalobah would be pure profit.

But it’s a bizarre report and has probably come direct from Chelsea if you ask me. They will know Chalobah is popular amongst the Chelsea fan base, who will be annoyed if he is sold. So perhaps this is a way of placing the blame on the new style of play. That’s just my opinion though.