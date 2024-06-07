Chelsea Seek Edge Over PSG as Offer Looms for Man City Standout Seeking More Minutes

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain appear to be the clubs in the race pursuing Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez this summer. The Argentine might be considering departing the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9.

As a result, Chelsea are keen on taking the edge over the Parisians in the race for the goal scorer. Last season, the 24-year-old played in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists.

With such an impressive performance, Álvarez is likely aiming to become a consistent starter instead of a high-quality substitute or a part-time starter. TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul provided more information regarding this unexpected transfer saga.

According to Edul, Chelsea have indicated they plan to make an offer for Álvarez in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions have not made any type of bid for the striker.

Moreover, Edul notes that for Álvarez, the city is a big factor, not just the team. The journalist ends his information by stating that these clubs that are interested in the player will have a tough time negotiating with Manchester City.